Commit to nation first, make India self-reliant developed Bharat by 2047: TN Guv

Chennai, Jan 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday urged the people to commit themselves to a pledge of "nation first" and called for efforts to "unleash our enterprise" and make a self-reliant developed Bharat by 2047.

Greeting the people on Republic Day, the Governor said this historic occasion brought to memory a profound sense of gratitude to countless freedom fighters who sacrificed and suffered for the freedom of the country.

"We also pay our heartfelt homage to the members of the Constituent Assembly, who gave us a profoundly powerful and resilient Constitution to guide and run the affairs of the Republic to serve the people of Bharat," Ravi said in his message.

Stating that the country has reasons to be proud of our robust democracy, he said democracy was "our living heritage" and ran "in our DNA and is reflected in the day-to-day life of our people since thousands of years." The renowned Uttaramerur inscriptions stood as a glorious testament to Bharat’s ancient and sophisticated traditions of participatory self-governance, he claimed.

Tamil Nadu, the Governor said, has been a key beneficiary of many central projects, including the current railway budget allocation of Rs 6,626 crore, modernising over 80 stations and enhancing regional connectivity through Vande Bharat trains.

"Together, these multi-modal developments are enhancing mobility, facilitating trade, generating employment, and improving access to goods and opportunities, strengthening Tamil Nadu’s economy and the quality of life of its people," he said.

Recent years witnessed a vibrant resurgence of our rich Tamil heritage. Tamil was finding new voices and hearts across Bharat, as students at universities outside the state were eagerly taking up Tamil language courses.

"Our languages and culture bring people together, fostering understanding and harmony and creating lasting bonds that celebrate the timeless unity of our civilisation," he said.

"Our state has the finest human resource. I urge our youth, women, farmers, fishermen, weavers and artisans and all sections to commit to the pledge of nation first. Let us unleash our enterprise and make a self-reliant developed Bharat by 2047," Ravi urged. PTI JSP JSP KH