Commitment, goal setting, and collaboration lead to remarkable results: UP Governor

Lucknow, Sep 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel emphasized on Monday that commitment, goal setting and cooperation are key to achieving remarkable results and bringing about change.

She made these remarks while addressing the 67th convocation ceremony of the University of Lucknow.

In her presidential address, Patel described the current era as one of science and technology. "We need to integrate technology with the educational system," Patel said.

She urged universities to ensure that students engage both in classroom learning and digital platforms and to encourage participation in sports to develop athletes who can bring pride to the nation and state.

Patel stressed the importance of holistic development, saying, "Universities should create a student community that not only represents the present age but also carries forward our cultural heritage." Highlighting environmental concerns, the Governor called for increased tree planting, water conservation and pollution reduction, expressing confidence that India will lead globally in these areas.

According to a government statement released by the Raj Bhavan, a total of 1,06,306 degrees and 196 medals were awarded to students during the ceremony. Shailja Chaurasia received the highest number of medals -- 13, including 10 gold medals.

On this occasion, Anandiben Patel conferred an honorary degree on Nilesh M Desai, Director of the Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad, from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Patel congratulated all degree and medal recipients and their families, noting that the significant number of medals awarded to women students instills confidence that India will one day become a global leader.