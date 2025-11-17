Commitment to development helps us win elections: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Bihar election results have sent a clear message to all state governments that their development policies will determine the future of their parties, whether they belong to "left, right or centre".

Delivering the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture, Modi also took a dig at those calling him and the BJP of being perpetually in "election mode" and said that it is being in "emotional mode" with commitment to development and people's sentiment 24x7 that wins elections for the BJP.

"I strongly encourage state governments to foster a spirit of healthy competition by attracting investments and promoting growth," he said.

Modi also lashed out at the Congress, contending that forces supporting Naxalism and Maoist terrorism were losing ground in the country but gaining traction in the main opposition party.

"For the past five decades, almost every state in India has been affected by Maoist terror. Unfortunately, the Congress chose to nurture those who do not believe in the Indian Constitution," he said.

The prime minister said the Congress went on to embed 'Urban Naxals' within major institutions.

"The Urban Naxal–Maoist ecosystem that had taken root in the Congress 10-15 years ago has now transformed into the 'Muslimleegi Maowadi Congress (MMC)'. And today, I say with full responsibility that the MMC has sidelined national interest for its own political gain," Modi said.

The prime minister said be it the central government or state governments led by regional parties, the primary focus should be development.

"The results of the Bihar elections have once again taught a lesson on the high aspirations and ambitions of the people of India. The people of India today trust those political parties who have good intentions and fulfil the aspirations of the people and prioritise development," Modi said.

Modi said the BJP wins elections because it is committed to the development and welfare of the people 24x7.

He said crores of BJP workers have nurtured the party with their sweat, and they continue to do so even today.

"In states like Kerala, Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir, hundreds of our workers have also nurtured the party with their blood. For a party that has such dedicated workers, winning elections is not the only goal; rather, they continuously work with a spirit of service to win the hearts of the people," he said.

Modi said the RJD government was given 15 years by the people of Bihar and Lalu Prasad Yadav could have done much for the state.

"But he chose 'jungle raj' and betrayed the mandate of the people," he said.

Modi said the recent Bihar elections also highlighted the trend of rising participation of the people in the electoral process.

"This time, Bihar recorded the highest voter turnout in its history. Women's turnout has been nearly nine per cent higher than men's. This, too, is a victory for democracy," the prime minister said.

Modi said the fruits of development must reach every section of society, but over the past decades, some parties have focused only on serving their own interests.

"Our priority should be development, development and only development," he said.

The prime minister said his government's efforts went beyond merely expanding the reach of social security.

"We are steadfast in our mission of saturation, ensuring that no eligible beneficiary is left out of any scheme. In such an inclusive framework, there is no room for discrimination," he said.

"As a result of these sustained efforts over the past 11 years, 25 crore people have successfully risen out of poverty. This transformation is a testament to the effectiveness of these initiatives, underscoring why the world acknowledges – Democracy Delivers," Modi said.

The prime minister said approximately 94 crore people in India are now covered under the umbrella of social security.

"A decade ago, this number stood at just 25 crore, signifying that only 25 crore individuals benefited from government welfare schemes at the time. Today, that figure has risen to an impressive 94 crore, representing a remarkable expansion of social welfare coverage and a true example of social justice in action," the prime minister said.

Modi said the world was looking at India's growth model as "a model of hope".

"Our GDP is growing at nearly seven per cent despite global instabilities; India is not just an emerging market but an emerging model too," he said.

Modi said India is restless to become a developed nation; it is growing fast despite global challenges.