Commitment to multi-polarity common thread for BRICS, govt tells Parliament

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Meetings and discussions in the BRICS grouping are aimed at finding common ground and working together to shape the global order while their common thread is the "commitment to multi-polarity", the Centre told Parliament on Friday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said this in a written response to a query on the current status of BRICS and whether it is true that the grouping has now "started disintegrating" post the "tariff threat by America".

In his response, Jaishankar outlined the history and evolution of the influential grouping of which India is a member.

"From time to time, regional political issues such as peaceful settlement in Afghanistan, the permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the situation in Lebanon, the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and Haiti, situation in and around Ukraine, territorial integrity of Syria, have also been deliberated upon by BRICS members," he said.

BRICS, a platform founded in 2006, has been "progressing steadily" since its inception, he said, adding that it reflects the "common concern" of its members and seeks to make global debates and leadership more representative and inclusive.

While originally founded with four members (Brazil, Russia, India and China), it added South Africa in 2010. Thereafter, BRICS has expanded to currently comprise 11 members and nine partner countries.

"The expansion of membership and the interest displayed by many aspiring members is itself a statement of its status and importance.

"The current members are: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Indonesia. The partner countries are Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan," he added.

Issues discussed by BRICS include strengthening multilateralism, reforms of the UN Security Council, Bretton Woods institutions, WTO, counterterrorism, health, pandemic preparedness, finance and trade, climate change, improving the international monetary and financial system, biodiversity conservation and promotion and protection of human rights.

Land degradation, desertification and drought, global water scarcity challenge, the exercise of navigational rights and freedoms of vessels, non-proliferation and disarmament, outer space activities and prevention of an arms race in outer space were among other issues discussed by the grouping.

Jaishankar was also asked about the opinions of the BRICS member countries after the threat by the US, along with the likely role of India in this matter.

"Understandably, as nations at different levels of development and income, and bearing in mind their individual national interests, BRICS members have a range of positions on contemporary issues.

"Their meetings and discussions are aimed at finding common ground and working together to shape the global order. Their common thread is the commitment to multi-polarity," he said. PTI KND NSD NSD