Commitment to research and development backbone of any nation's progress: Kakodkar

Pune, May 12 (PTI) Former Atomic Energy Commission chairman Anil Kakodkar has hailed the role of academia in shaping the future of the world, and said the backbone of any nation's progress lies in its commitment to research and development.

He was speaking at the conclave on 'Industry-Academia Partnership for Nuclear Science and Technology Development' at the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Mumbai recently.

Kakodkar, who is the Chancellor of the Mumbai-based Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI), said, "The academic community, in its pursuit of independent and original thought, plays a critical role in shaping the future of our nation and the world. It serves as a guiding light for governments as they chart long-term policies and goals." "The backbone of any nation's progress lies in its commitment to research and development, and I commend the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) for taking a leadership role in advancing R&D in nuclear energy, an area vital to India's energy security and sustainable growth," a release quoted him as saying.

The ICT has announced the launch of the Centre for Energy Science and Technology with focus on next-generation nuclear technologies including Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), Micro Modular Reactors (MMRs), Hydrogen Generation, and Accelerator Technologies, the release said.

On the occasion, ICT Chancellor Prof J B Joshi said, "India's energy security depends on our ability to innovate boldly and act decisively. ICT's Centre for Energy Science and Technology will be a beacon of research, talent, and technology, aligned with the national vision for self-reliance and sustainability."