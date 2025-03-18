Committed to bring normalcy in Manipur, says FM Sitharaman

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the central government is committed to bringing normalcy to Manipur and assured all support for the economic growth of the state.

Replying to a discussion on the passage of the Manipur Budget for the current fiscal and vote of account for the six months of 2025-26 in the Rajya Sabha, the minister also sought the support of the Opposition parties for peace in Manipur instead of engaging in the blame game.

The senior minister also hit back at the Opposition for its criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi not visiting the violence-affected state, saying none of the prime ministers in the past visited Manipur when the violence took place there. She cited the names of former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and IK Gujral.

She said violence in Manipur has adversely impacted economic activities in the state but expressed confidence that it will recover swiftly.

Responding to the Opposition criticism of not paying the required focus to Manipur, she said the Union Home Minister and Minister of State for Home visited the state as part of the Centre's efforts to bring normalcy.

"We extend the fullest support to the state...so that the recovery of Manipur will be sooner than later...We are, all of us here, committed to getting that state back to some normalcy and we want that state to grow and prosper as much as any other state," Sitharaman asserted.

Observing that the unrest in Manipur led to a reduction in economic activities, she said, "With improvement in law and order and consequent improvement in economic activity, I expect GSDP to show some recovery this year onwards".

The Opposition has been repeatedly questioning the Centre's stance on Manipur, and taunting BJP's slogan of 'double engine government' (government at the Centre and the state).

"Double engine, of course, double engine. That is why the Home Minister was there (for 4 days), and that is why MoS Home was there for more than 23 days.

"So, please don't compare how you (Congress) handled Manipur and how this government is handling Manipur. We have greater sensitivity, we care for Manipur and every state of this country," the minister said.

Sitharaman informed the House that Rs 913 crore have been given under Special Assistance for State Capital Investment for 2024-25.

"We have also created a Contingency Fund for Manipur with Rs 500 crore allocated to them," she said.

The state is currently under the President's rule.

Consequent to the Proclamation issued under Article 356 of the Constitution on February 13, 2025, the powers of the Legislature of the State of Manipur are exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament.

The total receipts have been pegged at Rs 35,368.19 crore, up from Rs 32,471.90 crore in 2024-25.

According to documents, the capital outlay has been increased by 19 per cent to Rs 7,773 crore over the current financial year ending March 2025.

The Manipur's budget provides over Rs 2,000 crore under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) and Rs 9,520 crore for social sector outlay.

For relief and rehabilitation of internally displaced persons, Rs 15 crore has been provided for temporary shelter to them; Rs 35 crore towards housing for displaced people, Rs 100 crore for relief operation, and Rs 7 crore for compensation.

A budgetary allocation of Rs 2,866 crore for 2025-26 has been made towards incentives for police personnel posted in sensitive areas.

The fiscal deficit is estimated at 3.42 per cent of the GSDP. For 2025-26, the total outstanding debt as a percentage of GSDP is projected at 37 per cent.

In the Budget Estimate (BE) 2024-25, the total expenditure was estimated at Rs 34,899 crore. This has been revised to Rs 32,657 crore in 2024-25 Revised Estimates (RE).

Revenue and capital receipts were estimated at Rs 27,716 crore and Rs 7,099 crore, respectively, in BE 2024-25.

This has now been revised to Rs 24,374 crore and Rs 8,098 crore, respectively, in RE 2024-25.

The fiscal deficit for RE 2024-25 is projected at 4 per cent of the GSDP. PTI NKD MJH JP SKC CS NKD BAL BAL BAL