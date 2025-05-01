Committed to building inclusive, progressive and developed Maharashtra: Governor

Mumbai, May 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday said the government is committed to building an inclusive, progressive and developed Maharashtra by ensuring the participation of all sections of society.

He was speaking after unfurling the national flag on the 65th Maharashtra Day which commemorates the formation of the state on this day in 1960.

The governor also inspected a ceremonial guard of honour on this occasion.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar were also present.

"Our government is committed to building an inclusive, progressive and developed Maharashtra by ensuring the participation of all sections of society," said the governor.

"I urge everyone to come together in shaping a modern, strong, and forward-looking Maharashtra," he added.

Radhakrishnan noted that the government has decided to construct the `Maharashtra Rajya Sanskrutik Bhavan and a museum in Mumbai.

The state government is making concerted efforts to secure the UNESCO World Heritage status for the sea forts of Maharashtra, he said.

"Our government has taken the decision to construct a 'Maratha Shaurya Smarak' (war memorial) in Panipat, Haryana. It has also been decided to construct a memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Agra where Shivaji Maharaj was under house arrest," Radhakrishnan said.

The government is implementing the National Education Policy, he mentioned.

Later, Fadnavis paid floral tributes at the Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai, the memorial to those who were killed in police firing during the agitation for `Samyukta Maharashtra' or a state of Maharashtra with Mumbai as its capital.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the official Maharashtra Day event in Thane, while another deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar attended the event in Pune. PTI PR KRK