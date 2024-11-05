Committed to caste census, says Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad, Nov 5 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he is fully committed to ensuring caste census in Telangana and in making the state a model for caste census in the country.

Addressing a Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee meet here, ahead of the commencement of caste survey from November 6 by the state government, he said caste census is the first process to be taken up to assess the extent and nature of discrimination.

“So, I am fully committed to ensuring not only the caste census happens in Telangana, but that Telangana becomes a model for the caste census in the country,” he said.

Taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said he wondered why the PM has not publicly said that he wanted to challenge the idea of discrimination in India.

"Why is the PM scared of asking how many Dalits, OBCs, Adivasis are there in corporates, judiciary, media," he asked.

He said he has committed in Parliament on behalf of Congress to conduct a national caste census. PTI SJR VVK GDK VGN