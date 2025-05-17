Committed to completing pending works of previous regime, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) The BJP government in Delhi is committed to completing the previous dispensation's pending works in public interest, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

Inaugurating a pipeline project in her Shalimar Bagh constituency, Gupta said all incomplete development works started during the previous AAP government would be completed in a transparent manner.

Gupta said her government's priority was that public works should not stop. The government is busy clearing the previous dispensation's liabilities such as completing the incomplete works and clearing the pending dues.

She said a scheme for providing grants to senior citizens' associations was stopped by the AAP dispensation that was being revived by her government and it was making arrangements to pay the dues.

In the first phase of the Shalimar Bagh project, water and sewer lines are being laid and repaired in various residential blocks. Damaged roads and streets will be repaired and relaid in the next phase, she said.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for new water pipeline projects in Singalpur village and QU-Block of Pitampura in the constituency.

These pipeline projects are a significant step towards strengthening the region's infrastructure and improving the quality of life for its residents.

A total of approximately Rs 1.52 crore will be incurred on both projects, the Delhi government said in a statement.

The chief minister said in the statement that ensuring clean and adequate water supply across every corner of Delhi was a top priority of her government.

She reiterated her government's commitment to strengthening water supply, sanitation and basic infrastructure across all parts of Delhi.

Gupta said the government was working "tirelessly" to meet the needs of the people of Delhi and these water pipeline projects were an important step in that direction.

She instructed Delhi Jal Board officials to ensure regular maintenance and monitoring of the pipelines to prevent any future disruptions, according to the statement.