Committed to eliminate scourge of terrorism in J-K: Army after Doda encounter

Jammu, Jun 16 (PTI) The Udhampur-based northern command is committed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Tuesday, as it paid tribute to four soldiers who died in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district.

The Army said it has been conducting a series of joint and coordinated operations with Jammu and Kashmir Police to eliminate foreign terrorists who have infiltrated from across the border and are moving in the upper reaches of Udhampur, Doda and Kishtwar districts in Jammu region and thereafter to Kashmir.

An Army captain and three soldiers were critically injured in an encounter with terrorists in Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forest belt of Doda on Monday night and later succumbed to injuries.

The latest incident comes a week after a terrorist ambush on an Army patrol in the remote Machedi forest belt in Kathua district claimed the lives of five soldiers and injured as many.

"All formations of northern command are committed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir for which the relentless operations will continue," the Army said in a statement here.

A number of measures have been instituted to enhance synergy between various agencies, it added.

"These include joint training with J-K Police and Central Armed Police Forces and robust intelligence sharing mechanism between Army, police and other intelligence agencies," the official release said.

"Clear guidelines have been enunciated towards ensuring no collateral damage and disruption in day-to-day life of the locals in the area. Close interaction with local populace is also ensured for flow of intelligence inputs," the statement said.

In light of the incidents in the recent past, the Army said the proactive counter-terrorist operations continue to be prosecuted.

"A joint operation with J-K Police was launched in general area Urarbagi on Monday at around 8.40 pm and the search party was able to establish contact with the terrorists hiding in the area, which is a thickly forested and mountainous area with restricted visibility due to low clouds and rain," the Army said.

"In the initial volley of fire, four army personnel were injured, who later succumbed to their injuries. Additional troops and equipment have been inducted to flush out the terrorists and use of drones and other technical resources is being ensured," the statement said, withholding further details due to security considerations regarding the ongoing operations.

"We deeply regret the loss of precious lives of our four brave soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,” it said.

Similar operations are being conducted in the Kathua area in a relentless manner, it said, adding series of operations in the recent past have resulted in neutralisation of three terrorists in Gandoh on June 26, besides successfully thwarting Chattargala terrorist attack on June 11.

Analysis of large quantity of warlike stores recovered from the dead terrorists reveal the hand of inimical agencies from across the border, the Army said.

The Army said similar intelligence-based and area domination operations are continuing in Kashmir region, North of Pir Panjal ranges. "Line of Control and fence is intact and alert troops have recently neutralised three terrorists attempting to infiltrate along with large quantity of war-like stores in Kupwara region on July 14. Intelligence-based operations have also been conducted to foil infiltration attempts in Lam (Rajouri), south of Pir Panjal ranges on July 10," the statement said.