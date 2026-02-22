Committed to empowerment of denotified, nomadic and semi-nomadic communities: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) Calling the denotified, nomadic and semi-nomadic communities an integral part of Indian civilisation, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday said that the state government is committed to their welfare and empowerment.

Addressing a state-level conference of officers, employees and intellectuals from these communities at Ambabari here, Sharma said the government has taken concrete steps for their upliftment, including the distribution of residential land pattas and hostel facilities for children of nomadic families.

The chief minister emphasised that nomadic communities have played a significant role in preserving Indian culture and traditions and urged youth from the community to contribute to the state's development He announced that under the 2026-27 budget, the 'Raj Pahal' programme has been launched to strengthen education for children from nomadic communities.

"In the first phase, one 'School on Wheels' will be set up in each district. This initiative will prove to be a milestone in the field of education," he said.

Temporary education camps will also be organised in migration-affected areas, and six-month school readiness camps will be conducted to ensure children deprived of regular schooling due to migration are brought into the mainstream, he added. PTI AG MPL MPL