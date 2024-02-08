Committed to ending Naxalism in Chhattisgarh, says CM; slams Cong rule for empty coffers

Raipur, Feb 8 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government is committed to ending Naxalism in the state by ensuring rapid access to basic facilities to people living in areas affected by the menace, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Thursday.

He was replying to the debate on the motion of thanks on the governor's address. The motion was later passed in the Assembly.

Sai said his government had received an empty exchequer and huge debts from the previous government (of the Congress under Bhupesh Baghel) and arranging resources to achieve big goals would have been a challenge but it was overcome due to the trust and support of the public.

"Our government is determined to establish the rule of law. We are committed to completely eradicating Maoist terrorism from the state. The state government will ensure rapid access to basic amenities while maintaining peace and security in Maoist-affected areas," he said.

The BJP government has once again created a fear-free environment in the state by ensuring strict action against criminals and has established good governance, he said.

"We will fulfil every guarantee (pre-poll promises) given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to bring prosperity in the lives of the people of Chhattisgarh. Our first priority will be to strengthen the financial structure of the state and re-establish efficient financial management," the CM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus has been on farmers, women, poor and youth and the guarantees he has given for the overall development of Chhattisgarh mainly focus on these sections, Sai said.

"The state government will work on priority in areas like increasing facilities for every citizen of the state, creating infrastructure to accelerate social and physical development, education, medicine, culture, values, employment, business etc," he said.

Preparations have begun to create 'Madhya Bharat Innovation Hub' in Nava Raipur, which will create several lakh job opportunities, the CM said.

The state government has decided to conduct exams of Chhattisgarh State Public Service Commission on the lines of UPSC and ensure complete transparency in the recruitment process, he asserted.

Referring to alleged irregularities in CGPSC recruitment in the previous Congress government, Sai said those who have strangled the future of lakhs of youth through corruption will not be spared.

"A large number of complaints were being received from the candidates regarding the CGPSC examinations. Modi ji had promised (during the November Assembly poll campaign) to investigate these complaints. As per his guarantee, the state government has decided to get the PSC scam investigated by the CBI," he said.

The state's Economic Offence Wing (EOW) registered a First Information Report on Wednesday in this regard against the then chairperson and secretary of the CGPSC for alleged corruption and cheating, he added. PTI TKP BNM BNM