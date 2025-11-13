Committed to ensuring party's win in 2027 Uttarakhand polls, says new state Congress chief

Dehradun, Nov 13 (PTI) Newly appointed Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal has said that he is committed to ensuring the party's victory in the 2027 Assembly elections.

A day after being given the reins of the state organisation by the Congress high command, Godiyal told reporters here on Wednesday, "The 2027 (Assembly elections) is near and all this (my appointment) has been done keeping this in mind, and we will move forward with a complete plan." Godiyal replaces Rajput leader Karan Mahara, who has been included in the Congress Working Committee as a special invitee.

Godiyal clarified that the entire Congress party is united to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections for the betterment of the hill state.

Party sources said that former Chief Minister Harish Rawat was unhappy with Mahara and had long been advocating for a Brahmin leader in place of him as the party's state unit chief.

Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh has been appointed chairman of the campaign committee.

Former cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat has also been appointed chairman of the election management committee.

Sources said that both Pritam Singh and Harak Singh Rawat have been asked by the party high command to work together for the 2027 assembly elections.

Harish Rawat welcomed Godiyal's appointment and said that this step came after much deliberation.