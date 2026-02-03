Committed to fostering harmony in Manipur: Newly elected NDA legislature party leader

Imphal, Feb 3 (PTI) Newly elected NDA legislature party leader in Manipur, Y Khemchand Singh, on Tuesday said he is committed to fostering empathy, compassion and harmony among all communities in the state.

Singh said he would respect the state's diversity and focus on strengthening unity among communities.

In a social media post, Khemchand said, "I express my sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji; Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, Shri Nitin Nabin ji, National President Bharatiya Janata Party, and all the respected BJP Manipur MLAs for reposing their trust in me by electing me as the Leader of the BJP Legislature Party." The Singjamei MLA also said he accepted the responsibility with "humility and a deep sense of commitment".

"I shall work with utmost sincerity to honour the trust placed in me and strive towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Manipur, ensuring peace, dignity, and inclusive development. At the same time, I remain dedicated to fostering empathy, compassion, and harmony among all communities, respecting our diversity while strengthening unity," he said.

The BJP legislature party of Manipur elected 62-year-old Singh as its leader at a meeting held at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

It was attended by 35 of the 37 BJP MLAs, besides party's central observer Tarun Chugh, its northeast in-charge Sambit Patra, and BJP state president A Sharda Devi, among others.

Subsequently, another meeting was held at the Manipur Bhavan, where MLAs of NDA constituents in Manipur -- six of the National People's Party (NPP), five of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and three Independents -- and BJP legislators were in attendance.

They endorsed Singh as the leader and Nemcha Kipgen, a woman Kuki leader, as the deputy leader of the NDA legislature party.

Singh's election as the leader of the NDA legislature party paved the way for the formation of a new government in the northeastern state with him as chief minister.

BJP MLA D Gangmei congratulated Khemchand and wished him "a triumphant tenure ahead, leveraging his vast experience, unwavering commitment, and strong leadership to propel the party's growth and people's welfare". PTI CORR BDC