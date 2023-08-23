Committed to fulfil resolve of corruption-free J-K: LG Sinha

Jammu, Aug 23 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to effectively combat corruption to fulfil the resolve of a ‘corruption-free’ Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha was speaking to officers after laying the foundation stone of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) headquarters at Sidhra here.

“With this new beginning, the government reaffirms its commitment to effectively combat corruption to fulfil the resolve of corruption-free Jammu and Kashmir,” the LG said.

He called upon the officials to work with determination and commitment to zero tolerance against corruption.

The six-storey building includes a parking area, police station central, prosecution staff and other allied offices which will provide suitable space for the smooth functioning of the bureau. PTI TAS NB