Committed to fulfilling promises made to people of Delhi: Union Minister Harsh Malhotra

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) BJP MP Harsh Deep Malhotra, the lone pick from Delhi in PM Narendra Modi's council of ministers, Monday said he was committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people, including a trans-Yamuna campus of Delhi University and providing houses to slum dwellers in his constituency.

Malhotra is a first-time MP who defeated his nearest rival Kuldeep Kumar of the Aam Aadmi Party by a margin of over 93,000 votes in the East Delhi constituency.

"I intend to start work on my promises of establishing a Delhi University campus in Karkardoom in East Delhi as well as replacing the Kalandar Colony slum with permanent houses," he told PTI.

The former mayor of erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation said he was also committed to constructing a multi-level parking facility in his constituency. The facility was promised by him in his manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

"I will also ensure that the promises and guarantees mentioned in the BJP's Sankalp Patra for the Lok Sabha polls are implemented across the whole city," Malhotra said.

The BJP made a clean sweep in the May 25 Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, winning all the seven seats for a third consecutive time, The AAP and Congress had entered into a seat-sharing agreement to fight the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital.

Malhotra expressed deep gratitude towards the people of Delhi for the BJP's grand success in the polls and said he will make efforts to live up to their expectations as a minister.

He took oath as a Union Minister of State in the grand swearing-in ceremony of the Modi government on Sunday.

Known for his amiable nature, Malhotra is an experienced BJP leader whose organisation skills are well recognised by the party leadership. As a general secretary of the Delhi BJP, he took care of a lot of documentation work related to the organisation, policies and programmes of the party.

His elevation as a minister in the Modi government surprised many in the BJP who were expecting Manoj Tiwari, elected for the third time from North East Delhi seat, and late Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj, who won the prestigious New Delhi seat, to be inducted in the Union council of ministers.