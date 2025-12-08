Committed to implement new criminal laws, modernise policing: Rajasthan DGP

Jaipur, Dec 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar Sharma on Monday said the state police is working with "full commitment" to ensure effective implementation of the new criminal laws and to modernise policing in line with emerging technologies.

Addressing the passing-out parade of 317 women constables at the Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA), Sharma said the force is being strengthened under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, with a focus on technological upgradation and capacity building.

He emphasised that the academy is training recruits in accordance with contemporary requirements and preparing them to serve as sensitive and responsible police personnel. More than 1,500 investigation officers have already been trained as "master trainers" for the new criminal laws, he added.

According to an official statement, the DGP said that the Rajasthan Police is continuously upgrading its technological capabilities. Nearly 80,000 police personnel in the state have registered on the Centre's iGOT "Karmayogi" platform and are taking online courses regularly, he noted.

Sharma urged the newly inducted constables to spread awareness about the provisions of the new criminal codes and emphasised that policing must combine legal processes with empathy. "Justice is not only completing legal procedures -- it is also about respecting victims, listening patiently and providing timely relief," he said.

A total of 241 women constables of the Rajasthan Police and 76 from the telecommunication wing participated in the parade. Sharma described the event as a symbol of women's empowerment.