Committed to inclusive, just, prosperous India: Congress

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday sought people's continued and resolute participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the "struggle or justice", as it recalled the earlier Rahul Gandhi-led Kanyakumari to Kashmir march on this day last year.

Snow had blanketed much of the Valley in white on January 30, 2023, as the former Congress president had unfurled the tricolour at the yatra campsite and then addressed a gathering at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium at a rally marking the grand finale of the cross-country march.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "On this very day, a year ago, Rahul Gandhi unfurled the Indian flag at Lal Chowk and delivered a stirring, emotional speech in a snowbound Srinagar, concluding the historic Bharat Jodo Yatra that ran from Kanyakumari to Kashmir." "Now as we raise our voice against injustice, we are once again amidst the people through the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Crores of Indians are with us in this journey — we give heartfelt thanks to all those who have joined or supported this Yatra," he said.

The Congress is committed to an inclusive, just, and prosperous India, Ramesh asserted.

"In this struggle for justice, we seek your continued and resolute participation," he added.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, is currently in Bihar and is scheduled to re-enter West Bengal on January 31 via Malda.

The Yatra is scheduled to travel 6,713 km over 67 days, traversing 110 districts across 15 states before culminating in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.