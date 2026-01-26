Committed to make Jharkhand crime-free; security forces killed 32 Maoists in 2025: DGP

Ranchi, Jan 26 (PTI) Striking a blow against Maoists' violence, the Jharkhand Police killed 32 red rebels and arrested 326 while forcing 38 others to surrender, Director General of Police (DGP) Tadasha Mishra said on Monday.

The police, she said, are committed to making the state crime-free.

"Jharkhand Police, facing many challenges, arrested a total of 326 Naxalites in the state in 2025. While 38 Naxalites surrendered, 32 were killed in police encounters,” the DGP said while addressing a gathering at the police headquarters here after unfurling the national flag.

“In a significant step toward safeguarding national security, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested 30 hardened criminals, including five active members of Hizb ut-Tahrir (HuT)," Mishra said.

The battle against the narcotic trade had been equally intense, she said.

"During the last year, 706 drug-related cases were registered, 883 accused were sent behind bars, and narcotics worth Rs 58.77 crore were seized," the DGP said.

These seizures were not just law enforcement victories, but efforts to save the youth from a destructive future, Mishra said.

In an increasingly digital world, cybercrime has emerged as a new frontier of policing, she said.

"Jharkhand Police registered 1,413 cybercrime cases in 2025, arresting 1,268 accused. Over Rs 90 lakh in cash was seized, Rs 38.67 crore was frozen, and more than Rs 1.48 crore was returned to victims,” Mishra said.

"Through the Pratibimb App, 140 additional cases led to the arrest of 642 criminals, with the seizure of 1,008 mobile phones and 1,332 SIM cards, breaking the backbone of several cybercrime networks," she said.