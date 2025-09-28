Committed to making Delhi developed and culturally rich: Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said Delhi is emerging as the cultural capital, with greater involvement of young people in Indian traditions and festivals.

Gupta, who is attending several Navratri events, BJP governments at the Centre and state are committed to making Delhi not only developed but also culturally rich.

She said during Navratri and Durga Puja, the city feels alive and different. Delhi has never seen such a lively and beautiful atmosphere before, Gupta added.

The chief minister said she is attending Ramleelas daily as these visits excite her and bring great happiness.

Recalling when she participated in Onam celebrations earlier, Gupta said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, a new era of cultural renaissance has begun.

She also mentioned the ongoing "Seva Pakhwada" -- events being organised to honour the prime minister's 75th birthday, saying that Delhi has seen major development works during the campaign from multi-level parking to Asia’s largest sewage treatment plant.

"With the prime minister’s support, long-delayed projects in the capital are finally moving forward. But alongside this development, the growing excitement around cultural programmes is equally special,” she said.

Gupta joined Dandiya and Garba night at Delhi University’s Rugby Ground and the Bathukamma festival at Ramjas College. She praised Art, Culture and Language Minister Kapil Mishra for his efforts and said youth participation is making these events stand out.

Celebrating Bathukamma with students from Telangana, Gupta told them, "You are part of Delhi. This city is yours. And the chief minister standing here is like your elder sister."