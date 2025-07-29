Committed to protecting Arunachal's rich wildlife: Khandu

Itanagar, July 29 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said his government was committed to protecting the state's rich wildlife, especially tigers and their natural habitat.

He highlighted the crucial role of tigers in maintaining ecological balance.

"Tigers are not just apex predators, they are vital indicators of a healthy ecosystem and proud emblems of our national heritage. On #InternationalTigerDay, we reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding them and their habitats," Khandu said in a post on X.

"Let’s unite in action and awareness to protect them, so future generations may continue to marvel at their grace in the wild," he added.

Arunachal Pradesh, with its vast forest cover and ecological wealth, is home to two key tiger reserves, Namdapha in Changlang district and Pakke in Pakke Kessang, where significant conservation efforts are underway.

These protected areas not only serve as critical tiger habitats but also support rich biodiversity, making them essential to India's natural heritage.