Committed to providing clean environment during Chhath puja: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended a review meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over preparations for the Chhath festival.

In a post on X, Gupta shared the photo of the meeting, saying the government is committed to providing every Chhath devotee in Delhi a clean and safe environment during the festival.

The meeting was also attended by culture minister Kapil Mishra and senior officials of the Delhi and Haryana governments.

After the meeting, the CM told reporters that preparation for a grand Chhath celebration is underway and everyone, including the LG and the government, is engaged in it.

"We also talked to the Haryana CM and UP CMO," she said, assuring their cooperation during the festival.

The CM also said that her government will take a call on the Chhath holiday. The Purvanchali festival is celebrated after Diwali by a large number of people in eastern UP, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Delhi has a sizeable population of Purvanchalis, and as per some estimates, they form over a sixth of Delhi's population.