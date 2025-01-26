Committed to realise dreams of people; Appointments on 48K posts soon: Soren on Republic Day

Dumka, Jan 26 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Sunday that he was committed to realising the dreams of people who "scripted history" by voting to power the alliance he leads for a second term.

Advertisment

Unfurling the Tricolour at Dumka Police Line on Republic Day, Soren said his government fulfilled its promise and 56 lakh women in the age group of 18-50 were receiving assistance of Rs 2,500 per month under 'Maiyan Samman Yojna' while the process is on for recruitment on 48,000 posts soon.

"To wage war against injustice and atrocities has been our tradition. History is witness to how even before 1857 tribals here fought for Independence. Their struggle is our source of inspiration," he said.

Soren said his government was working in a planned manner to ensure that the tribals oppressed for centuries get their dues and the state could move forward on the path of development.

Advertisment

"The process of recruitment in the state has been expedited...The list for appointments on 48,000 posts has been sent to Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission...Advertisements have been released for 46,000 posts while appointments have been done on 5,000 posts. The process for appointment on 28,000 posts is in the last leg," Soren said.

To aid youth to attain self-reliance, loans to the tune of Rs 438 crore have been distributed among 7,625 youth under 'Mukhyamantri Rojgar Srijan Yojna' in 2024-25 while about 5 lakh youth were imparted skill training under 'Mukhyamantri Sarathi Yojna', he said, adding that over 2 lakh trained youth have got job offers.

Besides to arrest migration, Rs 2,430 crore have been distributed among youth under MNREGA and 2.66 lakh 'Sakhi Mandal' (women self help groups) have been provided bank credit linkages, he said.

Advertisment

Soren added that under the Palash brand - an initiative to empower women, 47 marts have been opened to provide a platform to sell products made by women and it has earned them national recognition.

"To accelerate industrial development, Jharkhand has notified Jharkhand Industrial Park and Logistic Policy and is striving to become a 'land-linked state' from 'land-locked state'", Soren asserted while stating that it has also been decided to provide 40 per cent subsidy to MSME units in the state.

Apart from promoting Tasar cultivation of which Jharkhand is a leading producer, the Jharkhand government is making all efforts to promote education and is operating '80 CM Schools of Excellence' for providing education on par with private institutions to rural students, he said and claimed that 4,041 panchayat level schools will be developed as model schools in the state in the next three years.

Advertisment

Besides under 'Guruji Student Credit Card Scheme', Rs 40 crore educational loans have been provided to 650 students who were not able to pursue academics after 12th standard due to financial hurdles.

Soren also listed various educational schemes for students including the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda scholarship to provide assistance to students of SC/ST and backward communities to pursue their higher education dreams abroad.

For the benefit of farmers, the government waived Rs 403 crore agriculture loans of 1.82 lakh farmers under 'Jharkhand Krishi Rin Mafi Yojna', he said and added under Millet Mission, the government was providing Rs 3,000 per acre to farmers up to 5 acres of land for cultivation of such crops.

Advertisment

For health, under Mukhyamantri Abua Swasthya Yojna, Rs 15 lakh is being provided per family for treatment besides various other initiatives.

Soren said to augment infrastructure, 89 highways and 9 bridges completed at an expenditure of Rs 2,796 crore were inaugurated in the state in the ongoing fiscal while drinking water connectivity was ensured to 34.17 lakh of 62.55 lakh rural families.

He claimed that 41 lakh electric consumers in the state were getting 200 units of electricity free per month.

Advertisment

Also, he claimed that the forest cover in the state has increased to 34 per cent of the total geographic area and a number of initiatives are on to promote tourism including eco-tourism in the state.

He said his government was committed to fulfil the dream of a prosperous Jharkhand. PTI NAM SOM RG