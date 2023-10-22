Committed to restoring flood-ravaged Chungthang town: Sikkim CM Tamang

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday assured that the state government was doing everything to restore and transform flood-ravaged Chungthang into a model town.

Tamang said the Centre was also closely monitoring the situation and providing aid and support for the town's restoration.

"The state government is committed to restoring and transforming Chungthang into a model town," he said after conducting an aerial survey of the town in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter.

The flash flood in the Teesta river that hit the Himalayan state in the wee hours of October 4 left at least 78 people dead in Sikkim and northern West Bengal.

After the aerial survey, Tamang interacted with the disaster-hit families and distributed cheques of Rs 1 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to individuals whose houses were damaged in the flash flood. He also gave Rs 20,000 each to people living on rent after their houses were destroyed.

Tamang said more compensation will be given to the affected people on the basis of assessment of the damage by the district administration.

He also handed over Rs 10,000 each to students who had lost books and essential items in the flood.

The chief minister said the state government will pay 10 months' rent to people of Chungthang whose houses were damaged and are currently living on rent.

The CM said work on an alternate road between Mangan with Chungthang was underway on a war-footing. He added efforts are on to restore connectivity between Chungthang and Lachen.

Tamang thanked the Army, NDRF, ITBP, BRO, SDRF, district administration, local panchayats and people for their help in the aftermath of the flood.