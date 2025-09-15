Committed to serve people, fight for common man’s cause: TN CM at Anbukkarangal launch

Chennai, Sep 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday flayed those indulging in politics only with a desire for power and said unlike them his DMK government was committed to serve the people and champion the cause of the common man.

Day in and day out he strived hard meeting the people, understanding their problems and coming up viable solutions through welfare programmes like the Anbukkarangal initiative that he launched today.

The Anbukkarangal scheme, launched on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and Dravidian stalwart C N Annadurai, offers financial support to the education of orphaned children or those who have lost one parent.

The initiative provides monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to children upto the age of 18 and helps them continue their education without a break. The government would provide support to the children to pursue their higher education too.

"Our basic desire is our commitment to serve the people and champion the cause of the common man," the chief minister said.

Politics, Stalin said, is meant to serve the people. "And it is arduous. For us there’s no scope for luxury in politics… our leaders ‘Periyar’ E V Ramasamy, and former Chief Ministers: C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi trained us to work hard and this helps us to serve the people," he said.

But, some people think that politics is about coming to power and living for the sake of authority and in the process they forget about their responsibilities. They implement certain attractive schemes and gear up to face the polls with a desire for power.

The Anbukkarangal scheme was launched under the Thayumanavar scheme and the monthly aid would be provided to 6,082 children every month, the CM said.

"From now on, you don’t have to worry. I am here. I will take care of you safely," Stalin said. PTI JSP KH