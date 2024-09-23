Committed to setting up high court bench in Kurnool, says Andhra Pradesh CM

Amaravati, Sep 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the TDP-led NDA government in the state is committed to setting up a high court bench in Kurnool and will forward the necessary proposals to the Centre for it.

He observed that the government is ready to fulfil its election promise of setting up the bench in the town of the Rayalaseema region.

"Will send the necessary proposals from the state government to the Centre for setting up a high court bench in Kurnool," Naidu was quoted as saying in a press release.

While reviewing the functioning of the law department, the chief minister noted that the government will move forward to set up an international law school in Amaravati in coordination with the Bar Council of India on a 100-acre plot.

He called on officials to speed up the establishment of a top law school in Amaravati on the lines of Bengaluru's National Law School of India University and Goa's India International University of Legal Education and Research.