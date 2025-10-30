Committed to sovereignty, territorial integrity of Afghanistan: India

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) India on Thursday said it remained fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan.

New Delhi's assertion came amid an escalating conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories. Pakistan seems to think that it has the right to practice cross-border terrorism with impunity," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Its neighbours find it unacceptable. India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan," he said.

The military conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan erupted earlier this month following a Pakistani airstrike on Kabul. Afghanistan strongly responded to the attack following which the conflict escalated. PTI MPB ZMN