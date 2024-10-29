Committed to stand with Wayanad families just like Rahul: Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad (Kerala), Oct 29 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that just like her brother, Rahul Gandhi, she was committed to standing with the families of the hill district.

Advertisment

Referring to the life of Wayanad native Siji, a mother of three, Priyanka said the woman benefitted from the Rahul Gandhi Kaithangu Project that was funded by the MP's funds when her brother represented the hill constituency.

The Congress leader said that the mother of three and her family now have a home "that brings them the comfort and stability they had long yearned for", according to a party statement.

"Siji’s story is one of grit and determination. A resident of Mukkam, and a courageous single mother of three, Siji has tirelessly created a safe, loving space for her children, two of whom have special needs.

Advertisment

"Siji’s journey reminds me of the resilience that defines so many families in Wayanad. I am committed to standing by families like hers, carrying forward Rahul's vision to ensure every person feels the warmth of support and solidarity," she said in the statement.

Priyanka, who marks her electoral debut in this by-poll, is contesting against the LDF's veteran leader Sathyan Mokeri, a former MLA, and the BJP's Navya Haridas, a two-time councillor of the Kozhikode Corporation.

The by-election was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat following his victory in the Rai Bareli constituency in the recent parliamentary elections. The by-election will be held on November 13. PTI HMP HMP ROH