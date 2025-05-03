Committed to take 'firm and decisive' action against terrorists, their backers: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Terrorism is the "biggest threat" to humanity and India is committed to take "firm and decisive" action against the terrorists and their backers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, against the backdrop of escalating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad over the horrific Pahalgam terror attack.

He made these remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with visiting Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco. Modi announced a defence credit line of USD 200 million for the African nation.

His assertion on strongly dealing with terrorism came even as India announced fresh punitive measures against Pakistan including complete ban on imports from Pakistan, suspension of all postal services from that country and banning entry of Pakistani-flagged ships at Indian ports.

"We are unanimous that terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. I expressed my gratitude to President Lourenco and Angola for their condolences to those killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam," Modi said in his media statement.

"We are committed to take firm and decisive action against the terrorists and those who support them. We thank Angola for their support in our fight against cross-border terrorism," he said.

It is learnt that the Pahalgam terror attack figured prominently in Modi-Lourenco talks.

At a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the global community has come out in large numbers and strongly condemned the terror attack on Indian soil.

"They have also conveyed a very strong sense of solidarity and support for India. And, they stand with the people of India in this hour," he said.

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the April 22 attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.

After the talks between Modi and Lourenco, India and Angola signed three pacts that will provide for bilateral cooperation in areas of ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine, agriculture and culture.

The Angolan president, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in Delhi on Thursday on a four-day trip.

In his remarks, Modi said India is one of the largest buyers of Angola's oil and gas and it was decided to expand the bilateral energy partnership.

"I am happy to announce that a defense credit line of USD 200 million has been approved for the modernisation of Angola's forces," he said.

"There was also discussion on repair and overhaul of defence platforms and supplies. We would be happy to assist in training Angola's armed forces," Modi said.

The prime minister also said that India will share its capabilities with Angola in digital public infrastructure, space technology, and capacity building.

"Today we have also decided to further strengthen our ties in the areas of healthcare, diamond processing, fertiliser and critical minerals," he said.

"The popularity of yoga and Bollywood in Angola is a symbol of the strength of our cultural ties," he said.

Modi welcomed Angola's decision to join the International Solar Alliance.

India has also invited Angola to join its initiatives -- Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Big Cat Alliance and Global Biofuels Alliance.

The prime minister greeted Angola on its presidency of the African Union.

"It is a matter of pride for us that during India's G20 presidency, the African Union got permanent membership of the G20," Modi said.

"India and the countries of Africa had raised their voices in one voice against colonial rule. They had inspired each other. Today we have stood together as the voice of the interests, hopes, expectations and aspirations of the Global South," he said. PTI MPB ZMN