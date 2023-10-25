Committed to taking Odisha to new heights: Raghubar Das

Ranchi, Oct 25 (PTI) Newly appointed Odisha Governor Raghubar Das on Wednesday said he will discharge his constitutional duties in coordination with the state government.

Advertisment

Das, on his maiden visit to Ranchi after his appointment as governor, said he was committed to taking Odisha to new heights. He replaces Ganeshi Lal, whose tenure ended in May.

"I will discharge my constitutional responsibilities within the constitutional framework in coordination with the state government," the former Jharkhand chief minister told reporters.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda for nominating him for the constitutional post, Das said he has discharged every responsibility assigned to him by the party with all sincerity since 1980.

Advertisment

"Now this (the post of governor ) is a new and completely different responsibility, a constitutional one," he said.

Das, the first non-tribal chief minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019, was born on May 3, 1955 at Bhalubasa in Jamshedpur. His father worked as a labourer.

He completed his schooling from Bhalubasa Harijan High School and earned a degree in law after graduating in science.

His political career began with the student movement of 1976-77 and was jailed during emergency. He became a member of the Janata Party in 1977 but later joined the BJP.

In 2004, he was appointed as the BJP state president of newly formed Jharkhand. He became a minister of the state for the first time in the Babulal Marandi government and again in the subsequent two governments led by Arjun Munda. He was the deputy chief minister in the Shibu Soren government in 2009. PTI NAM NAM MNB