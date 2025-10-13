Committed to transforming Arunachal through railway connectivity: Khandu

Itanagar, Oct 13 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said his government was committed to transforming the state through railway connectivity, describing the ongoing projects as a "giant leap" towards economic growth.

In a post on X, the CM shared updates about the railway projects that are underway in the state.

"Transforming Arunachal through Rail Connectivity! Major strides are being made to link every corner of our state with the national railway network," he said.

The Naharlagun station is being upgraded under the Amrit Bharat scheme, while the Pasighat station is expected to be completed by December, he said.

The Pasighat station will serve as a vital transport hub for the eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh, connecting the Siang belt to the national network and easing the movement of goods and passengers, he added.

Khandu said the detailed project report (DPR) for the Pasighat-Tezu-Parshuram Kund-Rupai railway line has been completed.

The line, once operational, is expected to provide a crucial link between key cultural and economic zones, boosting tourism and trade along the Brahmaputra valley corridor.

The CM also mentioned that field-level surveys have been successfully completed for two other strategically significant routes, Silapathar-Bame-Along (96 km) and Misamari-Tawang (198 km), both of which hold immense strategic and developmental importance.

The Misamari-Tawang route will enhance accessibility to the high-altitude districts near the India-China border and contribute to strengthening national security infrastructure in the region, he said.

Khandu said the projects will ensure better connectivity, economic growth, and ease of travel for the people of the state.

Improved railway connectivity will not only facilitate faster movement of goods and services but also create new opportunities for local entrepreneurs, improve access to education and healthcare, and bring remote areas closer to the mainstream, he said. PTI UPL UPL SOM