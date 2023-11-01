Committed to working for the welfare of people of J-K: Azad

Jammu, Nov 1 (PTI) The Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Wednesday he is dedicated to working for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and is “unfazed by the allegations” levelled by his opponents.

He emphasised that his mission is to combat poverty, create employment opportunities for the youth, and develop infrastructure to ensure that no one lacks access to healthcare and educational facilities.

“Our opponents have a fixed bent of mind on issues that offer no real benefit, as they lack foresight. I am working for the welfare of the people of J-K. I am unfazed by the allegations made by his opponents,” Azad said while addressing a gathering at Udhyanpur-Dali area in Doda.

He was referring to allegations of the opposition parties that his party was indirectly part of the ruling government in New Delhi.

Azad reassured the people that his vision and experience are sufficient to lead Jammu and Kashmir out of its current challenges and he remains hopeful of receiving strong support from the populace in this endeavour.

He affirmed that he has consistently opposed the BJP, in contrast to others who adopt dual stances for their personal gains.

The DPAP chairman emphasised that their motive and goal is to construct Jammu and Kashmir as a welfare state, where everyone can lead peaceful and contented lives.

He urged his workers to ensure that local meetings are conducted, and the party's agenda, which is focused on pro-people and welfare policies for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, is discussed.

Azad also highlighted the acute shortage of power, water, and other basic amenities in these rural areas, as well as the lack of teachers in schools, doctors in hospitals, and poor road conditions.

He appealed to the governor's administration to intervene and address these pressing issues. PTI AB NB