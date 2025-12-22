Committee constituted to examine on holding matches at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 22 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said that a committee has been constituted to examine giving permissions to hold cricket matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

He said Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has sought permission to hold Vijay Hazare Trophy match at the stadium without allowing the spectators for now.

The minister held a meeting with KSCA office bearers, senior officials and police officers at the Vidhana Soudha, regarding holding cricket matches at the stadium.

Major matches were stopped at the Chinnaswamy Stadium after a stampede had occurred outside it, during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL victory celebration on June 4, in which 11 people died.

"We have formed a committee headed by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) commissioner. The committee consists of the police commissioner, PWD, Fire and Health department officials, who will visit the stadium and give feedback," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, permission has been sought by the KSCA for the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches. Also, permissions have been sought for IPL matches, for which there is time.

"Vijay Hazare match is on December 24. The KSCA has requested for permissions without allowing spectators, only matches will be held. A committee has been constituted, which will visit the stadium and give me feedback after examining things there, based on which we will make a decision." Noting that Bengaluru City Police Commissioner had already written a letter to KSCA stating that it is necessary to follow the 17-point recommendations, the home minister said the committee will review what has been completed and inform the government.

He said that KSCA has said that it will comply with the recommendations.

The committee on Monday visited the stadium, official sources said.