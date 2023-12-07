Committee formed to look into Tulja Bhavani temple ornaments' irregularities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 7 (PTI) A committee was formed by the Dharashiv collector to look into alleged irregularities in connection with ornaments of the goddess at the renowned Tulja Bhavani Temple in Tuljapur, an official said on Thursday.

The official said a recent audit of the temple assets had placed gold at 207 kilograms and silver at 1,280 kilograms but some irregularities were also found.

The committee will give its recommendations (on these irregularities) in three to four days after which further course of action will be decided, Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad) Collector Sachin Ombase told PTI.

"Earlier, a counting was done, but some ornaments have changed and it has come to light now. The exact details of the ornaments will be mentioned in the final report. I cannot say anything till the final report comes in," Ombase added.

Meanwhile, speaking on the issue, chief priest of the temple Kishor Gagne said audits take place every year, cash is counted, while ornaments are mentioned as "gold like" and "silver like".

"Committee after committee is formed but no action takes place in this case," Gagne said. PTI AW BNM BNM