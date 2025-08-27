Committee formed to plan, materialise Special Development Zone in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 27 (PTI) A committee, headed by Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, has been formed to oversee the planning and materialisation of the proposed Special Development Zone (SDZ) adjacent to National Highway 24 in Guwahati.

The committee comprises senior officials from the Housing and Urban Affairs, Sports, Town and Country Planning, PWD (Building and NH) and Water Resources departments, and Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Assam Power Development Corporation Limited (APDCL) and Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL).

"To take forward the Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. @himantabiswa's vision for the proposed Special Development Zone (SDZ) adjacent to NH-24 near Sarusajai Stadium, a High-Level Committee under the chairmanship of CS Assam was constituted to oversee its planning and development," Kota said in a post on X.

He chaired the first meeting on Tuesday, where detailed deliberations on the comprehensive framework of the project were held.

"Discussions focused on the seamless integration of key infrastructure components, including connectivity, water supply, power, and drainage, while also addressing critical issues such as water-logging and provision of essential services," he said.

The committee also reviewed suitable modifications to the development plan to align it with the state's long-term growth priorities.

"Directions were issued to prepare a holistic master-plan for the project," he said.

All special regulations for the zone will be re-examined, and amendments will be proposed wherever necessary, Kota said.

The engagement of an expert consultant was also discussed to ensure the highest standards in planning and execution, he said.

"This ambitious project is envisioned as a landmark urban hub, designed to enhance connectivity, boost economic activity, and create world-class infrastructure. Assam is proud to move towards realising this vision, which will add a new dimension to the state's development journey," the chief secretary added. PTI DG DG ACD