Committee formed to probe mass food poisoning in Mathura

Mathura, Aug 29 (PTI) The District Magistrate here has constituted a committee to probe and file a report within two weeks into food poisoning of more than 100 people after consuming items made from buckwheat flour, officials said on Thursday.

Around 120 people from several villages in the Farah Police Station area needed hospital care after eating 'puris' and 'pakodas' made of the flour on the day of Janmashtami.

The sick complained of vomiting, dizziness, and shivering.

A three-member committee was constituted by District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh on Wednesday with Additional DM, Rajesh Yadav. Additional Commissioner (food security and Deputy Chief Medical officer as members.