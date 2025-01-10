Committee formed to study revenue loss, suggest ways to boost it, says Maharashtra CM

Chandrapur, Jan 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government has formed a committee to study how its revenue is being stolen in multiple ways that is resulting in losses.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, he also said, "The committee will make suggestions on how to boost revenue and ensure that it reaches the treasury of the government with proper rationalisation." The CM, however, did not elaborate on it.

Fadnavis was in Chandrapur city to address a programme held to mark the 125th birth anniversary of former Maharashtra chief minister late Marotrao Kannamwar. Congress leader and MLA Vijay Wadettiwar, presided over the programme while MP Pratibha Dhanorkar and other leaders were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, CM Fadnavis said, "Dadasaheb Kannamwar was born in a backward, hardworking community. He entered politics to serve the country through his hard work. He worked only for the development of the state and the district. It is necessary to carry forward the thoughts and work of such leaders to the next generation." Kannamwar took part in the freedom struggle. He was influenced by Mahatma Gandhi and Lokmanya Tilak, he said.

"During the Sino-Indian War, Maharashtra's first chief minister late Yashwantrao Chavan was given the responsibility of the country's defence minister, after which Kannamwar became the chief minister," he said.

Kannamwar appealed to the people for financial assistance during the war time and Chandrapur district as well as Maharashtra responded to his appeal and donated gold coins and gave financial assistance for the country, he said.

He was the first to propose a health centre in every village, Fadnavis added. PTI COR NP