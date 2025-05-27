Committee members disrupting meeting can be removed: Delhi Assembly speaker to PAC chairman

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has written to Public Accounts Committee chairman Ajay Mahawar saying if any committee member indulges in "disruptive behaviour", they may be asked to withdraw from the meeting, following allegations against AAP leaders of interfering in proceedings.

Gupta's response came to a letter from Mahawar, who raised concerns over the disruption allegedly caused by AAP members during the committee's introductory sitting on May 22.

Mahawar, in his communication to Gupta, had accused former Delhi chief minister Atishi and other AAP leaders of questioning the Committee’s authority to examine CAG Reports in light of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021, and demanded opinion of Law Department before proceedings could continue.

Responding to Mahawar, Gupta has written, "It is also directed that in case any of the members do not respect or heed to the directions of the chairperson and indulges in violent or disruptive behaviour with a view to hinder the proceedings and create utter chaos, such Member may be asked to withdraw from the sitting. In case the member refuses to do so, he may be removed from that sitting of the committee." Gupta had also written to Atishi on May 23 that the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021, does not curtail the committees' right to scrutinise public spending or examine audit reports submitted by constitutional authorities like the CAG.

He clarified that the Chairperson of any Committee holds authority to regulate its proceedings and maintain order, and any defiance of such authority must be dealt with firmly to uphold the decorum and functioning of the House.

Mahawar told PTI that any kind of disruptive behaviour will be dealt with strongly. PTI SLB VIT NB