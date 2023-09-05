Committee set up by Jadavpur University submits report on student's death

Kolkata, Sep 5 (PTI) A committee set up by the Jadavpur University in Kolkata on the death of an undergraduate student submitted its report on Tuesday.

The committee has made certain recommendations which will have to be approved by the executive council, officiating vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau told PTI.

Among the recommendations was vacating the A2 block of the Boys' Main Hostel, where the student died, of anyone other than those belonging to undergraduate first-year, he said.

The committee also suggested punitive action against those found involved in allegedly ragging the student, which led to his death, he said.

Different quantaum of punishment have been recommended, and it will be taken up with the executive council for consideration, he added.

"We will immediately take steps to create new space for senior students so that the freshers do not have to stay with them," Sau said.

The committee spoke to at least 150 people, including present and former students and hostel officials, before the report was prepared, another official said.

"The report confirmed that the 17-year-old student was subjected to severe ragging by seniors on the night of August 9," he said.

The committee recommended the expulsion of one student in connection with the incident of ragging, and one-year suspension for at least two others. PTI SUS SOM SOM