Committee to be formed to address MTS workers' demands amid ongoing strike: MCD Mayor Singh

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) A nine-member committee, headed by Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, will look into the demands of striking Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) employees, including domestic breeding checkers, in Delhi.

The committee, will include representatives from the ruling and opposition parties as well as MTS employee representatives, Singh said in the house.

The committee will aim to reach a decision within 24 hours.

The strike, now in its 16th day, has seen workers protesting outside the Civic Centre, demanding equal pay for equal work. Protesters allege wage disparities despite performing duties equivalent to those of regular staff.

Tensions escalated in the House when Ankush Narang and others displayed banners in support of the striking workers, during the general house on Tuesday.