Committee to probe lapses in Bengaluru central jail, says Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Nov 10 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday announced the formation of a committee led by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) R Hitendra to probe the lapses in Bengaluru central jail here.

The announcement comes after videos surfaced purportedly showing inmates enjoying special privileges like access to smartphones and private television sets in their barracks at the central prison.

The committee includes Inspector General of Police Sandeep Patil and Superintendents of Police Amaranath Reddy and C B Rishyanth as members, he told reporters after a high-level meeting with senior police officers.

Further, the Deputy Commissioners and the Superintendents of Police of respective districts where major prisons are located in the state, will serve as co-members of the panel, he said.

The Minister also announced transferring the Chief Superintendent of Bengaluru Prison K Suresh, and the suspension of Superintendent Imamsab Myageri and Assistant Superintendent Ashok Bhajantri.

Briefing reporters, Parameshwara said, "It has been decided that from now on an IPS officer will be in charge of Parappana Agrahara Jail (Bengaluru)." He added that a command centre will be set up in Bengaluru, connecting all the CCTV cameras in the jail.

The BJP on Monday staged a demonstration against the lapses in Bengaluru jail. Its leaders were taken into preventive custody when they were marching to lay siege to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office residence. PTI GMS ROH