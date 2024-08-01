Committees set up on safety of private tuition centres across Jammu

Jammu, Aug 1 (PTI) Authorities have set up district level committees to have a detailed report on the functioning and safety of private coaching centres in all 10 districts of Jammu region, officials said on Thursday.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar ordered the setting up of committees headed by additional deputy commissioners of the respective districts with a direction to submit their detailed report in seven days, the officials said.

The order for the safety audit of the tuition centres comes days after three civil services aspirants died due to flooding of an institute building basement in central Delhi following heavy rain.

The three Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants died due to flooding of the Rau's IAS Study Circle building basement in the central Delhi coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar following torrential rainfall on July 27. Water from a flooded drain gushed into the basement where a library was set up. The officials said the committees were directed to visit and inspect all coaching centres operating in their districts.

“The committee will assess the coaching centres on adequate safety features, adherence to building regulations and norms, fire systems, space, CCTV and emergency exits besides other important parameters,” the divisional commissioner said.

Kumar, who chaired a meeting here on Wednesday to assess the safety and proper functioning of the coaching centers, said the safety and security of all students who come for studies and taking tuitions in the coaching centres is paramount. PTI TAS AS AS