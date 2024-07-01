Commodore S Raghav takes over as Dy Director General of NCC

Chennai, Jul 1 (PTI) Commodore S Raghav on Monday took over as Deputy Director General (DDG) of NCC, Directorate of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman Nicobar region.

An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Commodore Raghav was commissioned into the Indian Navy on June 1, 1993. The officer specialised in submarines and commanded Kilo class submarines and he has also commanded INS Rajput in its last year of service, a Defence press release said.

The officer graduated from Defence Services Staff College at Wellington and underwent Naval Higher Command Course at Goa. Prior to taking over as DDG-NCC, he was the Chief Staff Officer of Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu & Pondicherry Naval Area and Naval Officer in Charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. PTI VGN ROH