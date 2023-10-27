Common citizen main focus of Centre, state govt's work, says CM Shinde at 'Majhi Maati, Majha Desh' event

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) The Centre and the Maharashtra government have kept the common citizen as the main focus of their work, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday.

Speaking at the 'Majhi Maati, Majha Desh' campaign, Shinde said basic infrastructure and big ticket projects are as important as love for the country and its culture.

"The common man is the focus of the Centre and the state while doing work,” Shinde said at an event at the historic August Kranti Maidan.

He said Maratha Empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the inspiration behind this.

Asserting that Maharashtra is the growth engine of the country, Shinde said the state is leading in foreign direct investment (FDI) and basic infrastructure.

Soil from different villages of the state has been brought to August Kranti Maidan as part of the 'Majhi Maati, Majha Desh' campaign. PTI PR BNM BNM