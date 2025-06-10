Common development goal needed for Barak Valley districts: Himanta

Guwahati, Jun 10 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday emphasised the need for a common development goal for balanced growth of all three districts of the Barak Valley to put the region on a robust growth trajectory.

Sarma said that the government is envisaging projects that would equally benefit the people of the three districts - Cachar, Hailakandi and Sribhumi.

Chairing a meeting of the Barak Valley Development Department, the chief minister pointed out Barak Valley’s importance for several social, economic and strategic reasons and advocated for a common development goal for balanced growth across the three districts.

He also reviewed the ongoing development projects in the Valley and called for their early completion.

Sarma called for proper coordination among the stakeholders and district functionaries for taking up projects which have far-reaching effects on the people and the potential to bring about tangible changes.

For the benefit of the people of region and students in particular, the government is also taking steps for setting up 'Barak Valley Bhawan' in New Delhi as well as in Kolkata, the chief minister added.

Considering the rich cultural repository of the Valley and the sporting acumen of its youth, Sarma asked the department to hold cultural and sports festivals there in the coming days.

He also asked the department to take steps for starting MRI facilities in all the civil hospitals of the districts.

Ministers Jayanta Malla Baruah, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, MLAs from Barak Valley, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr KK Dwivedi, Secretary to Barak Valley Development Department Adil Khan and others were present at the meeting.