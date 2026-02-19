Common for some leaders to switch parties before elections: Priyanka

Guwahati, Feb 19 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that during elections, it is common for some leaders to switch parties, in an apparent reference to the resignation of the outfit's former state unit president Bhupen Borahwho who is set to join the BJP.

The Congress leader, however, did not elaborate on Borah's resignation Vadra, who is the Chairperson of the party's screening committee, arrived in Guwahati on Thursday on a two-day visit, during which she will hold a series of meetings for finalising the party's list of candidates for the Assam elections.

“We will contest unitedly and strongly. We consider this election a battle. We have many warriors, and we will win'', Vadra said on the sidelines of the programme to launch a 20-point document titled 'charge sheet' against the BJP government in the state.

She said that over the two days, ''we will continue consultations to ensure proper ticket distribution and contest the elections in a strong and organised manner”.

Vadra said that feedback and details of probable candidates are being collected and assessed to ensure that party tickets are distributed to right persons so that assembly elections are contested strongly in Assam.

''I am now meeting everybody, taking their suggestions, feedback and for these two days I am going to do this'', She said that she is trying to meet all party functionaries individually and will make an effort to meet as many people as possible ''The members of the screening committee are moving across the districts in the state. We will take the feedback, assess it thoroughly and our efforts will be to distribute tickets in the right manner so that we can fight the elections strongly,'' she said.

Asked about the Congress's alliance with other opposition parties, Vadra said, ''Watch and see what happens''.

The elections to the state's 126-member assembly are expected to be held in March-April.

She was received at the airport by state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and other senior leaders of the party earlier in the day.

From the airport, she went to the revered Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills to offer her prayers.

''I have come to seek blessings from Goddess Kamakhya for the Assam elections so that the culture and civilisation of the state is protected,'' she said.

People have immense faith in the Goddess and ''I have come here to offer my prayers'', she added.

Asked about the opposition alliance in the state, Vadra said that the ''temple is a religious institution and I do not want to talk about politics here. I will talk about it with the media tomorrow or at any other convenient time''.

The Wayanad MP is holding discussions with members of the party's Political Affairs Committee, and one-on-one meetings with MLAs, district presidents, and MPs, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), the working presidents and other office bearers, according to state Congress leaders.

She also unveiled a document which the Congress termed as a 'charge sheet' against the state's BJP government in the afternoon.

The Congress leader also addressed party workers at a closed door meeting after releasing the document. PTI DG DG SOM DG NN