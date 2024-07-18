Common issues can be addressed through knowledge sharing: Jitendra Singh to Bangladeshi officials

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Common issues and challenges can be addressed through mutual exchange of best practices and knowledge, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday while interacting with 16 deputy commissioners from Bangladesh.

These civil servants are here to attend the "Special Capacity Building Program on Public Policy and Governance" organised by the National Centre of Good Governance (NCGG).

"India's developmental programmes such as PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), Swamitva scheme are being replicated in Bangladesh and act as role model," the minister of state for personnel said.

India and Bangladesh share a profound historical bond, encompassing cultural, linguistic and civilisational ties, he said while addressing the gathering comprising officials from both countries.

"Common issues and challenges can be addressed through mutual exchange of best practices and knowledge," Singh said.

On increasing collaboration, he asked the officials to "identify twin districts" -- one each from India and Bangladesh that have "an identical set of problems such as disease governance issues or topographical challenges, and cooperate and exchange best practices".

Singh said India has consistently upheld a relationship of mutual trust, equality and understanding with Bangladesh.

He also recalled that even before India's independence, Bengal produced the best of civil servants.

India and Bangladesh being part of the same subcontinent face similar challenges in terms of geography, resources, climate and culture, Singh highlighted.

He also highlighted the reforms undertaken in recent decades and assured that these would continue to usher in citizen centricity and good governance.

The minister expressed satisfaction that "our success stories in geo-spatial policy, land record management and mapping, door-to-door delivery of services are being revered by Bangladesh".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Neighborhood 1st policy' has strengthened Indo-Bangladesh ties through capacity building, joint cooperation on infrastructure development and increased people-to-people connect," Singh said.

He also emphasised on aligning national visions and collaborating with the respective broader visions of the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and the 'Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041'.

The NCGG organised the week-long capacity building programme for the deputy commissioners on the request of Bangladesh.

So far, 2,270 civil servants of Bangladesh have been trained by the NCGG. PTI AKV AKV ANB ANB