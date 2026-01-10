Common manifesto of NCP factions akin to unification; ministerial berth in store for Sule: Cong leader

Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) A joint manifesto of the NCP and NCP (SP) meant both factions have effectively come together, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said on Saturday, and referred to speculation about possible induction of NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule in the Central government.

However, the "reunion" appeared to be driven by the lure of power rather than ideological convergence or concern for party workers, he alleged.

Wadettiwar was reacting to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) working president Sule releasing a joint manifesto for the Pune civic polls at a presser, signalling growing proximity between the two factions bitter split in July 2023.

Ajit Pawar revolted against his uncle Sharad Pawar and walked out with loyalist MLAs to join the then Shiv Sena-led government. The group was later recognised as a real NCP by the Election Commission and was allotted the trademark 'clock' poll symbol.

The break up followed NCP and NCP (SP) fielding candidates against each other in the 2024 Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Responding to speculation about the reunification of the NCP and NCP (SP), the Congress Legislature Party leader said the real question was whether the move was for ideology, workers or merely power.

Notably, the NCP and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) have allied for the elections to the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations.

"If their (NCP and NCP-SP's) manifestos have come together, then it can be said they have come together," said Wadettiwar.

According to him, the potential induction of NCP (SP) leaders Rohit Pawar and Baramati MP Sule in the Maharashtra cabinet and the Union government, respectively, is being widely discussed.

The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is an ally of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

"Traditionally, the NCP keeps changing its stand because it cannot survive without power. If it remains out of power, the party will collapse," Wadettiwar alleged.

The Congress, on the other hand, is not fighting for power but for safeguarding the Constitution and democracy under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, he said.

On the political situation in the Ambernath municipal council involving allies Shiv Sena and BJP, Wadettiwar termed it a "sham fight".

"They quarrel today, but will they walk out of power tomorrow? This is all temporary. Later, they will come together again to enjoy the fruits of power," he said.

After the December 20 local body polls, the local unit of the BJP joined hands with its arch-rival, Congress, under the banner of 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' (AVA) to gain power in the municipal council, sidelining ally, Shiv Sena, which had emerged as the single largest party. The Aghadi also included Ajit Pawar-led NCP, another BJP ally in the state government.

Left red-faced after the unforeseen tie-up, the Congress on Wednesday suspended its 12 councillors and a block president.

On Friday, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the NCP, headed by Ajit Pawar, along with one independent member, formed a group to stake a claim to rule the Ambernath local body by keeping the BJP away from power.

Wadettiwar alleged that Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were being used to divide Marathi votes and the progressive electors, respectively.

"This is aimed at weakening the Thackeray faction and the Congress. Alliances during elections are temporary, but power-sharing happens later," he claimed.

Mocking the BJP amid reports of police being asked to warn rebels in the party, Wadettiwar said,” 'Save the BJP from rebels' should be the new slogan in Maharashtra.” "If the police are being asked to issue warnings to BJP rebels, it reflects the BJP's declining authority. What kind of situation is this? The BJP has lost so much credibility that it has to seek police help to control its own rebels," he added. PTI MR NSK