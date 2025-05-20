Common man's scientist, visionary, and mentor: Scientific community mourns Dr Narlikar's demise

Pune, May 20 (PTI) The scientific community remembered renowned astrophysicist Dr Jayant Narlikar as the common man's scientist who "democratised" and popularised science in India while inspiring students to pursue high-quality research in astronomy and astrophysics.

The 86-year-old scientist, who attained international fame for the Hoyle–Narlikar theory of gravity, died in Pune earlier on Tuesday.

He was the founder-director of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), and a towering figure in Indian science.

Dr Raghunath Srianand, Director of IUCAA, described Dr Narlikar's demise as a "big loss" to science.

"He laid the foundation for cosmology in India. He conceived IUCAA to empower researchers across the country, particularly from remote areas, to pursue high-quality astronomy and astrophysics research," he said.

Despite not subscribing to the Big Bang theory, Dr Narlikar encouraged open scientific discourse, a trait that defined his approach.

"He laid the foundation for what is now known as cosmology in India. He believed in exploring all scientific ideas and inspired others to do the same," Dr Srianand added.

IUCAA’s strong public engagement mission also stems from Dr Narlikar’s vision.

"He insisted that research institutions must communicate science to the public and foster a scientific temper," said Dr Srianand.

Dr Ajit Kembhavi, a distinguished astronomer and founding member of IUCAA, recalled his long association with Dr Narlikar, beginning during his student days at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR).

"He was already a globally acclaimed scientist when he joined TIFR after returning from Cambridge. I was fortunate to be accepted as his student, and later, to work closely with him in establishing IUCAA," he said.

He said IUCAA's early adoption of internet technology was yet another example of Dr Narlikar's visionary leadership.

"Very few know that IUCAA hosted the country's first web page. He recognised early on the potential of the internet to spread scientific work globally. Today, IUCAA is at the forefront of data science as well," he added.

Dr Kembhavi recalled that Dr Narlikar used to invite students for lectures in the under-construction IUCAA building, with rubble lying around.

"His ability to explain complex scientific concepts in a simple yet engaging manner made him immensely popular," he added.

Arvind Paranjpye, Director of Nehru Planetarium and a former IUCAA associate, called Narlikar's passing a major loss.

"He was a guide and a motivator who encouraged engagement with the media, students, and the public. His communication skills helped democratise science in India. His ability to communicate cosmology and astronomy in layman's terms was unmatched. He inspired generations to think scientifically and to remain curious," Paranjpye said.

Noted scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar echoed the sentiment, noting that Dr Narlikar’s efforts to popularise science and instil scientific temperament among students were unmatched.

"He wrote several books and fiction in simple language, making astronomy accessible to all".

Besides his scientific research, Dr Narlikar was well-known as a science communicator through his books, articles, and radio/TV programmes. PTI SPK NSK