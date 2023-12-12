Common people not law enforcers, can't grill others on suspicion: Manipur CM

Imphal, Dec 12 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said that common people should not take the role of law enforcers and excessively question those whom they deem suspicious in the restive northeastern state.

Asking them not to see enemies everywhere, the chief minister said one should not harass and assault people unreasonably.

There were allegations from various quarters that volunteers guarding different areas interrogate people whom they think are suspicious and even assault them.

The chief minister also announced a scheme under which a certain category of women will receive Rs 500 per month from the government.

"It’s understandable for the people to be suspicious due to the prevailing situation and it's okay to ask some basic questions. However, acts that amount to humiliation cannot be tolerated," Singh said while speaking at a function here.

A common person cannot don the hat of a law enforcer and question others excessively or assault them, he said.

"Let us know our friends and enemies. Don’t see enemies everywhere. Don’t harass and assault people unreasonably… Not everyone is the enemy. It’s only those outsiders who are armed with sophisticated weapons," the chief minister said.

Singh also expressed disappointment with a recent incident in which two women from Laimanai area in Thoubal district were allegedly assaulted by some people at a place in Bishnupur district.

"Why were the two women assaulted without reason? The matter was known quickly and was amicably settled. It could have blown out of proportion," he said.

Singh also appealed to the people not to take laws into their own hands.

"Whenever there is seizure of drugs or apprehension of robbery, please do not take laws into your hands as it will create tension. Rather, hand them (the accused) over to the police," the chief minister said.

Singh also announced a scheme during the function held to commemorate 'Nupi Lan', Manipuri women’s demonstrations against the British during the colonial era.

"The new scheme is applicable to women who are 40 years old and above, have no source of income and are not covered by another scheme. Under the scheme, the beneficiaries will receive Rs 500 per month," he said.

"The scheme aims to empower women, fostering economic independence and contributing to their overall well-being. The scheme is designed to benefit approximately 4 lakh women in Manipur who are above the age of 40 years," Singh said later in a post on X.

More than 180 people were killed since the violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts. PTI COR NN